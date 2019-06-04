Sports

Phillies promote Haseley to big leagues

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With the sudden need in the outfield, the Philadelphia Phillies will promote Adam Haseley to the major leagues this week. The sudden surge for the young slugger to the big league club was part due to his constant hot bat in the minor leagues and the loss of key outfielders for the Phillies over the last week.

Odubel Herrera is still on Administrative Leave, placed by the MLB, after his arrest in a domestic violence investigation last month. Then Andrew McCutchen tore his ACL in Monday's loss to the San Diego Padres and is out for the remainder of the season. Haseley was called up officially on Tuesday evening.

Haseley was recently promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley where he hit .320 with three doubles in just six games with the IronPigs.

He is in the lineup, batting eighth, and playing center field for the club's game against the San Diego Padres. It will be his MLB debut. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m.

