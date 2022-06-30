PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies have promoted outfielder, Johan Rojas to Double-A Reading on Thursday afternoon. Rojas is the fourth ranked prospect within the organization.
Rojas spent the first part of this season with the Lakewood Blueclaws where he hit .230 through the first few months. His bat, really turning it on this past month.
On the bases, Rojas has shown lightening speed, having only been picked off once in 34 attempts.
The outfielder will join Logan O'Hoppe in the R-Phils lineup, adding another threat at the plate and on the bases.