PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - From the Pigs to the bigs, Lehigh Valley first basemen Darick Hall will get his crack at The Show.
With the injury to Bryce Harper looming over the franchise, the Philadelphia Phillies are turning wherever they can to get a power bat in the lineup. Right up the road is one of the best in the International League East.
Hall launched his 20th home run of the season last night, and has 67 RBIs for the IronPigs through the month of June.
This will be the fourth player from the 2016 draft class to make an appearance for the Phillies. Hall is in the starting lineup Wednesday night as the designated hitter.