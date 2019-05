PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Amongst a plethora of moves made by the Phillies today, Adam Haseley will find himself going from Double-A Reading to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Haseley had a red-hot May for the Fightins finishing with a .337 batting average, five home runs, 13 RBIs, and three steals to go with it all.

Haseley's trip will be a little further North than Allentown, he'll be joining the IronPigs on their current road trip.