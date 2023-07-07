"Additional Testing" - Not the phrase you want to hear in regards to Phillies top pitching prospect Andrew Painter's elbow, but here we are.
Manager Rob Thomson saying today that Painter is undergoing testing for his right elbow discomfort, but would not reveal what the testing is. There is no timeline on the results.
Painter threw a bullpen session this week after experiencing some soreness, now discomfort. The 20-year-old right-hander has been out since spring training. He suffered the injury initially while battling for the fifth starter spot in the major league rotation.
Painter shot through three-levels of the minors last season, ending in Reading, racking up 155 Strikeouts in 103.2 innings of work. The organization is going to be careful with their prized prospect who was 13th overall out of high school in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft.