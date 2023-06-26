Justin Crawford, the Phillies first round selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, has been tabbed to represent the organization at the MLB Futures Game in Seattle next weekend.
The annual showcase features the top prospects in the game leading in to the All-Star break. The 17th overall selection out of Las Vegas, Crawford has hit .346 and stolen 32 bases in his first full pro season with Single-A Clearwater.
MLB Pipeline has Crawford ranked as the organization's third top prospect - behind pitchers Andrew Painter and Mick Abel.