The Houston Astros combined to throw the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic, and now the World Series is tied 2-2.
Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola exited Game 4 with no outs in the 5th inning. Jose Alvarado inherited three runners, but allowed five to score.
Meanwhile Cristian Javier handcuffed the Phils, striking out nine and no-hitting them through his six innings of work.
The Astros won 5-0.
Here's what the Phillies had to say after the loss:
Aaron Nola, pitcher:
"I mean, obviously not the way I wanted to go, limited the damage those four innings and put up those zeros, but the fifth inning kind of got out of hand for me, and left Alvarado in a bad spot coming in with bases loaded with no outs. So, tough game, but come back tomorrow and start anew."
Alec Bohm, third baseman:
"He just pitched well with the fastball, right? In-out, up-down. You know, mixed in the slider good and I think you know, like I said, it was just one of those nights. You know, everything was working for him and we didn't get anything going."
Nick Castellanos, outfielder:
"Honestly, we didn't really care that we were no-hit or not. We just wanted baserunners to try and get something going. It's not like we were actively just hanging on trying not to be no-hit. We were still trying to win the game. We would have been happy if we would have walked and gotten hit by pitches and scored runs and won a game and didn't get a hit, you know? So, all of our focus and attention was on the right thing, which was just moving the line and doing whatever we could to get something going."
Bryce Harper, designated hitter:
"We just ran into some good pitching. I mean it happens. It's part of the game, and good pitching beats good hitting any day of the week. So, got to flush that like I said as quick as possible and get ready for tomorrow."
Game 5 is Thursday night in Philadelphia, with first pitch set for 8:03 p.m. Noah Syndergaard is expected to get the start for the Phillies, opposed by the Astros' Justin Verlander.