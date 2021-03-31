PHILADELPHIA - Phillies fans will be back in the stands at Citizens Bank Park for opening day Thursday.
"They are coming from Jersey and Delaware, Maryland. I mean, we get them from all over," said Sal DeAngelis, director of operations and security for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Much of that crowd base comes from Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.
It'll be the first time in 18 months people can catch a game in person.
"Even though we have restrictions tomorrow, we are still going to put on a great event, welcome the team home and have our first game of the 2021 season," DeAngelis said.
But what will the experience look like?
"Our new mantra here is mask up. You'll have to wear a mask over nose and mouth, except when actively eating and drinking in their seats," DeAngelis said.
CDC guideline basics are in effect, meaning social distancing throughout the park and pod-like seating in the stands.
"I think people are just ready to sit in an actual seat and watch baseball. They haven't been able to do it since the end of 2019," DeAngelis said.
And on opening day, the Phillies will recognize essential workers throughout the region.
"We are especially happy to welcome our 40-plus frontline workers that will be throwing out the first pitch," DeAngelis said.
One of them is Shannon Sell, a Souderton resident, Bridgeport police officer and registered nurse.
So, while the overall fan experience has changed, the good ol' fashioned game of baseball and the team's community outreach are still the same.
Citizens Bank Park is operating at 20% capacity for the time being, meaning about 8,800 fans in the stands.
The Phillies are set to play the Atlanta Braves at 3 p.m. Thursday, and tickets for that game are already sold out.
Tickets are still available for games throughout the season.