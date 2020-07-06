Major League Baseball released the 2020 season schedule on Monday evening, including the set of games for the Philadelphia Phillies. The 2020 campaign is a historically shortened season for MLB, just 60 regular season contests, due to COVID-19.
The 60-game sprint: https://t.co/zj3pbmoAQ7#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/nBTVuZYRou— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 6, 2020
The club will begin this season with a home series against the Miami Marlins before they face the New York Yankees in a home-and-home series. Opening Day is set for July 24 against the NL East foe at Citizens Bank Park.
The regular season will conclude on September 27 when the Phillies wrap up a three-game set at the Tampa Bay Rays.
The 2020 season will feature a trade deadline, despite the shorter season. The final date to make trades is August 31.