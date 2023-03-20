CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Phillies did do some roster trimming on Monday as right-handed pitcher Mark Appel was released.
Appel was a feel-good story in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley as the former number one overall pick (2013) made his major league debut in 2022 - making six relief appearances for the Phillies.
The California native, who left the game altogether in 2018 and then started a comeback in 2021 at the age of 29, thanked the fans and the organization in a number of heartfelt Tweets.
Philly, thank you. For everything.In 2015, you believed in me and traded for me, even as I struggled with performance and injuries.In 2018, you graciously supported me as I dealt with my struggles off the field. (more below)— Mark Appel (@markappel26) March 20, 2023