Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Mark Appel fields a ground ball during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla.

 David J. Phillip - staff, AP

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Phillies did do some roster trimming on Monday as right-handed pitcher Mark Appel was released.

Appel was a feel-good story in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley as the former number one overall pick (2013) made his major league debut in 2022 - making six relief appearances for the Phillies.

The California native, who left the game altogether in 2018 and then started a comeback in 2021 at the age of 29, thanked the fans and the organization in a number of heartfelt Tweets.