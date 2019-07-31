Sports

Phillies reliever Robertson done for the season

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 06:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 06:23 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - David Robertson, who suffered an injury in the beginning of the season, will be shut down for the rest of the way in 2019. 

Robertson appeared in just seven games for the Phillies this season, and that could be all the action he sees in a Phillies uniform. 

The Phillies signed Robertson to a two-year deal this past offseason. He will require at least one surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his throwing arm, and Tommy John surgery has not yet been ruled out. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Phillies acquire outfielder Corey Dickerson at the deadline

Phillies acquire outfielder Corey Dickerson at the deadline

Phillies reliever Robertson done for the season

Phillies reliever Robertson done for the season

All Aces: Astros get Greinke in trade with Diamondbacks
Associated Press

All Aces: Astros get Greinke in trade with Diamondbacks

Report: Multiple institutions could have stopped Larry Nassar
Scott Olson/2018 Getty Images

Report: Multiple institutions could have stopped Larry Nassar

Miami Dolphins great Nick Buoniconti dead at 78
Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund

Miami Dolphins great Nick Buoniconti dead at 78

Lexi Thompson sorry for costing 40 players a day's practice
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Lexi Thompson sorry for costing 40 players a day's practice

Teen set to be first jockey wearing hijab at British racecourse
Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Teen set to be first jockey wearing hijab at British racecourse

Larson competes, reflects at Grandview

Larson competes, reflects at Grandview

Twin Valley's McDaniel commits to James Madison

Twin Valley's McDaniel commits to James Madison

Baysox edge Fightins

Baysox edge Fightins