Phillies reliever Robertson done for the season

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - David Robertson, who suffered an injury in the beginning of the season, will be shut down for the rest of the way in 2019.

Robertson appeared in just seven games for the Phillies this season, and that could be all the action he sees in a Phillies uniform.

The Phillies signed Robertson to a two-year deal this past offseason. He will require at least one surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his throwing arm, and Tommy John surgery has not yet been ruled out.