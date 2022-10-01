WASHINGTON (AP) - Kyle Schwarber hit two of Philadelphia’s five homers in the first four innings and the Phillies got a much-needed win as they try to end an 11-year playoff drought, salvaging a split of a day-night doubleheader with an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals in a rainy Game 2 on Saturday.
Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Matt Vierling also went deep in the nightcap for the Phillies, who quickly recovered from a 13-4 loss in the opener against the worst-in-the-majors Nationals.
That was Philadelphia’s sixth defeat in seven games and left interim manager Rob Thomson answering questions about whether his players were panicking.
“I don’t sense panic,” Thomson said. “I really don’t. I sense a group that really wants to get in the playoffs.”
Philadelphia began Saturday a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the third wild-card berth in the National League. The Brewers were playing the Miami Marlins at night.
The Phillies made it to the postseason every year from 2007-11 — including winning the World Series in 2008 — but haven’t been back since that run.
Noah Syndergaard (5-2) got the win in Game 2 with 5 2/3 scoreless innings as light rain fell for much of the evening. He gave up two singles and two walks.
Rookie Cristopher Sánchez threw the last three innings for his first career save.
Schwarber’s sixth leadoff homer of the season, and 19th of his career, landed in the second deck in right. It came on the second pitch of Game 2 from Tommy Romero (1-1), who made his major league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 12 and was claimed off waivers by the Nationals on Aug. 25.
Romero lasted 3 2/3 innings and gave up five homers. In all, he allowed eight runs — six earned — eight hits and four walks.
Schwarber homered off Romero again to begin the fourth, making it 8-0. That gave Schwarber his seventh multi-homer game of the season, 21st of his career, and raised his 2022 total to an NL-leading 44 long balls.
Bohm hit a two-run homer in the third following a walk to Bryce Harper, the two-time NL MVP and former Nationals star who still hears boos when he steps to the plate in Washington. Bohm’s 13th shot was followed by Marsh’s 11th, the ninth time the Phillies have hit back-to-back round-trippers this season. Matt Vierling added his sixth homer of the year to an earlier RBI triple.