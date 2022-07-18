The Phillies wrapped up the second day of the 2022 MLB Draft by selecting seven collegiate players on one prep athlete. This included three right-handed pitchers, two outfielders, two catchers and one left-handed pitcher.
Round 3 (No. 93) - OF Gabriel Rincones Jr., Florida Atlantic University
Round 4 (No. 122) - RHP Alex McFarlane, University of Miami
Round 5 (No. 152) - RHP Orion Kerkering, University of South Florida
Round 6 (No. 182) - LHP Mavis Graves, Eastside High School (SC)
Round 7 (No. 212) - C Caleb Ricketts, University of San Diego
Round 8 (No. 242) - RHP Alex Rao, University of Notre Dame
Round 9 (No. 272) - OF Chad Castillo, California Baptist University
Round 10 (No. 302) - C Gustavo Sosa, South Mountain CC (AZ)
The Phillies have 10 picks in the third and final day of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.