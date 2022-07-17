The Philadelphia Phillies selected Justin Crawford, an outfielder from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, with the 17th pick of the MLB draft.
Crawford is the son of Carl Crawford who played 15 years in the majors with the Rays, Red Sox and Dodgers. An LSU commit, Crawford is considered to be one of the fastest players in the draft and is only 18 years old.
A record four sons of former major leaguers have already been selected in the first round as Jackson Holliday (Matt), Druw Jones (Andruw) and Cam Collier (Lou) have also been early draft picks.