The Philadelphia Phillies selected high school pitcher, Mick Abel from Jesuit High School in Oregon with the 15th overall pick in the MLB Draft Wednesday night.
Abel stands at 6-foot-5 and has been hitting 90 on the radar since early in his high school career. He has committed to playing at Oregon State University, and looks the part of an elite pitching prospect.
There are three above average pitches in Abel's arsenal that he can touch 97 on the radar consistently. Without having thrown a single high school game this season, he has thrown the least amount of pitches than any prospect.
Even with less to evaluate, Abel is one of the best pitching prospects in the entire draft. This is a prospect that will need some time before making an MLB debut.