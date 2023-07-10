One day after selecting prep shortstop Aidan Miller with the 27th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Philadelphia Phillies chose seven more athletes on Monday in rounds three through ten. Those picks were as follows:
Round 3 (No. 98) - OF Devin Saltiban, Hilo High School (HI)
Round 4 (No. 130) - OF TayShaun Walton, IMG Academy (FL)
Round 6 (No. 193) - RHP George Klassen, University of Minnesota (MN)
Round 7 (No. 223) - RHP Jake Eddington, Missouri State University (MO)
Round 8 (No. 253) - INF Bryson Ware, Auburn University (AL)
Round 9 (No. 283) - OF Avery Owusu-Asiedu, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (IL)
Round 10 (No. 313) - RHP Cam Brown, Texas Christian University (TX)
The Phillies will select with the No. 29 pick in each of the final 10 rounds (11-20) on Tuesday to wrap up the 2023 MLB Draft.