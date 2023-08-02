PHILADELPHIA - One last move before the final call on trade deadline day, the Philadelphia Phillies acquired infield depth from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Bailey Falter has been sent to the other side of the keystone state in exchange for Rodolfo Castro. The former Pirates infielder appeared in 78 games for the yellow and black this season.
Castro is hitting .228 overall with a .672 OPS, six home runs and 62 strikeouts in 224 plate appearances. Against just left handed hitting the infielder holds a .290 average.
On the defensive side of things Castro has played all over the infield - 41 games at second base, 31 games at shortstop and nine games at third base.
The player on the move, the left-handed Falter was pitching for Triple-A Lehigh Valley during the time of the trade.