PHILADELPHIA - With Monday being the deadline for all 30 MLB teams to reduce roster to 28 players, the Philadelphia Phillies optioned relievers Damon Jones and Christopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley.
Due to the shorted spring training following the lockout, for one month teams were permitted to carry 28 players on their active roster instead of the typical 26. Teams can currently carry more pitchers than position players, however, a 13-pitcher limit will go into effect on May 30.
Jones appeared in four games as a left-handed relief pitcher for Philadelphia and stuggled with his control over 4-2/3 innings. Sanchez, also a left-hander, also appeared in four games and logged 10 innings.
Philadelphia is idle on Monday before beginning a six-game homestand with a pair against Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday.