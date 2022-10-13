PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies return home for the first time in almost a month, they'll also be hosting their first playoff game since 2011.
After escaping Atlanta with a win through the first two games of the series, the Phillies will have a chance to end this series on home turf. Game three features a great chance to push this series to the brink with Aaron Nola on the mound.
Rob Thompson and his club are eager to get the chance to play in front of the hometown fans, in a playoff atmosphere. The atmosphere part of the excitement, this is a group that is also just happy to be back in their home ballpark.
First pitch is set for 4:37 PM on Friday in game three.