ATLANTA (AP) - Ronald Acuña Jr. drove in three runs with four hits, including a two-run single in Atlanta’s seven-run first inning, and the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-4 on Sunday night to split the four-game series.
Matt Olson hit a pair of two-run homers for Atlanta, and Spencer Strider (5-2) became the fastest pitcher in modern history to reach 100 strikeouts in a season.
Acuña hit a run-scoring triple in the fifth before Olson’s second homer to center. Acuña had two singles in the first when the Braves sent 11 batters to the plate, collected seven hits and opened a 7-0 lead. Led by Acuña and Olson, who had three hits, the Braves set a season high with 20 hits.
Brandon Marsh and Kyle Schwarber each hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia. Dylan Covey (0-1) got the loss.