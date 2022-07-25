The Philadelphia Phillies have signed outfielder Justin Crawford, the No. 17 overall selection in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, the club announced in a press release today.
Crawford, 18, batted .503 (77-153) with 17 doubles, eight triples, five home runs, 52 RBI, 20 steals, 60 runs scored, 19 walks, seven strikeouts and a 1.379 OPS in 42 games during his senior season at Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound left-handed hitter was named the 2022 Las Vegas Sun Male Athlete of the Year and was a participant in the Perfect Game All-American Classic. He is the son of four-time All-Star and 15-year major league veteran Carl Crawford.
The organization also signed 14 of its other selections from this year’s draft:
OF Gabriel Rincones Jr. (No. 93 overall, Florida Atlantic)
RHP Orion Kerkering (No. 152, South Florida)
LHP Mavis Graves (No. 182, Eastside (SC) HS)
C Caleb Ricketts (No. 212, San Diego)
RHP Alex Rao (No. 242, Notre Dame)
OF Chad Castillo (No. 272, California Baptist)
C Gustavo Sosa (No. 302, South Mountain CC)
C Jordan Dissin (No. 362, Saddleback College)
OF Cade Fergus (No. 392, George Washington)
SS Bryan Rincon (No. 422, Shaler (PA) HS)
OF Troy Schreffler (No. 452, Maryland)
RHP Josh Bortka (No. 482, Central Missouri)
RHP Daniel Harper (No. 512, Kentucky)
RHP Drew Garrett (No. 572, Missouri)
Additionally, the Phillies have signed left-handed pitchers Ezra Farmer (Tahquitz High School, CA), Mason Ronan (College of Central Florida) and Danny Wilkinson (Villanova University, PA), third baseman Matthew Alifano (Adelphi University, NY) and outfielder Dakota Kotowski (Missouri State University) as non-drafted free agents.