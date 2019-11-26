PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday that they signed infielder Josh Harrison to a minor league contract. The deal includes an invitation to spring training as well.
Harrison played eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates as he gained the reputation as a utility man. He made the all-star team in 2014 and 2017. He spent the majority of of the 2019 season with the Detroit Tigers before being released in August.
The veteran can play second base, third base, and the corner outfield positions.
During the 2014-2017 seasons, Harrison hit .290.