PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies signed catcher Andrew Knapp to a one-year deal on Monday, which allowed the two sides to avoid arbitration. The deal is reportedly worth $710,000.
Additionally, the team claimed right-handed pitcher Trevor Kelley off of waivers. He was previously with the Boston Red Sox.
There is a lot of action in the MLB on Monday as teams have until 8 p.m. to tender arbitration-eligible players. Two Phillies that fall into that group are Cesar Hernandez and Maikel Franco. What the team decides to do with them is yet to be determined, but likely could be their final day as members of the club.
The Phillies open Grapefruit League play in preseason in 82 days.