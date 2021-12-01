PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their bullpen on Wednesday. Reliever Corey Knebel signed a one-year deal to join the Fightins in 2022.
Knebel comes to the Phillies after spending last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Out in LA, Knebel posted a 2.45 ERA with three saves, 30 strikes outs and held opposing batters to a .176 average in 27 appearances. In October his numbers are even better with a 1.72 ERA in 16 games.
The veteran reliever is going on his eighth season. Drafted by Detroit in 2014, he spent one season there before going to Milwaukee for five seasons, before heading to LA.
Details of the contract have not yet been released.