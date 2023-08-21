PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bryce Harper hit an inside-the-park home run, three Philadelphia teammates went deep and Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings to lead the Phillies to a 10-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night in a matchup of teams leading the National League wild-card race.
Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm and Edmundo Sosa also homered for the Phillies, who moved three games ahead of the Giants in the wild-card standings.
LaMonte Wade Jr. and Joc Pederson homered for the Giants, who have lost four of five and 11 of 15.
Nola (11-8) was hit hard early before settling down. He wound up allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
Harper electrified the crowd of 36,274 in the fifth inning. His drive off Sean Hjelle caromed hard off the wall in left-center. When center fielder Wade Meckler finally chased down the ball in right-center, he twice failed to pick it up before throwing it toward home. It likely would’ve taken a perfect toss and relay to nab the speedy Harper.
It was Harper's 10th homer of the season and 295th career shot for the two-time NL MVP, whose power stroke has been returning the last two months after offseason Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.
The homer gave the Phillies a 6-2 lead, and they broke the game open with four runs in the seventh on Johan Rojas’ two-run triple and Schwarber’s two-run shot, a 444-foot drive to the second deck in right field. It was the 33rd homer of the season for Schwarber, who led the NL in homers last season with 46.
The Phillies went ahead in the second with a pair of runs off Sean Manaea (4-4) ,when Sosa connected on a 93-mph fastball into the Philadelphia bullpen in center. Bohm also hit a solo shot off Manaea an inning later. The Giants left-hander had gone 20 straight contests without allowing a home run before surrendering two against the Phillies. He gave up those three runs in 2 ⅔ innings in relief of opener Scott Alexander.