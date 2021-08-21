NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

This product covers NEW JERSEY...DELAWARE...SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTHEAST MARYLAND **HENRI CONTINUING NORTHWARD WHILE BECOMING BETTER ORGANIZED** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Monmouth, Middlesex, and Western Monmouth * STORM INFORMATION: - About 490 miles south of Atlantic City NJ or about 560 miles south of Sandy Hook NJ - 32.3N 73.5W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North or 10 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Henri is approximately 490 miles south of Atlantic City. Henri has turned northward and will track north along the Eastern Seaboard tonight into Sunday. Henri is expected to strengthen to hurricane force before making landfall over Long Island on Sunday afternoon. The main threat with this system is for tropical storm force winds in northeast New Jersey. Locally heavy rain may lead to localized flash flooding in northeast New Jersey. With a full moon this weekend, minor coastal flooding is possible, but if Henri takes a more western track closer to New Jersey, more widespread and significant coastal flooding will be possible for New Jersey. Dangerous marine conditions will develop over the northern Atlantic Waters with strong winds, rough seas, and dangerous rip currents. Seas will build to six to ten feet. A high risk for rip currents is expected to continue through at least the weekend for the New Jersey and Delaware coasts. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across the far northern New Jersey shore. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Also, protect against dangerous wind having possible limited to significant impacts across the rest of East Central and northeastern New Jersey. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across northeastern New Jersey. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across the rest of New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, and northern Delmarva. * SURGE: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across New Jersey, northern Delmarva, and far southeastern Pennsylvania. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across New Jersey, northern Delmarva, and far southeastern Pennsylvania. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: A high risk for rip currents will continue through the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ around 5 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.