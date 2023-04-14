CINCINNATI (AP) - Taijuan Walker pitched six efficient innings, Philadelphia scored five runs in the first three innings and the Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Walker (1-1) had his longest outing of the season, allowing four hits and one run. He struck out three and walked two.
Edmundo Sosa hit his second homer of the season for the defending National League champion Phillies. They had lost four out of five, scoring a combined 12 runs in the four losses.
Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvaredo combined to pitch the seventh and eighth, and Connor Brogdon worked the ninth.
Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, two Phillies with Cincinnati connections, drove in runs with doubles. Schwarber grew up in the area and Castellanos spent two seasons with the Reds.
Brandon Marsh and J. Realmuto also got into the RBI parade, Marsh with a ringing triple off the left field wall that missed by a few feet of sailing out. Alec Bohm singled in two in a three-run ninth that left each Philadelphia starter with at least one hit.
Jake Fraley delivered Cincinnati’s only run against Walker with a third-inning RBI single. The Reds have lost seven of nine.
The Phillies pounced Connor Overton (0-1) with single runs in the first and second innings before a three-run outburst in the third. The right-hander managed a season-low three innings, getting roughed up for five runs for the second time this season on five hits with three walks and no strikeouts. His earned-run average over his first three starts ballooned to 11.45.
Sosa made it 2-0 with a second-inning solo shot.
The Phillies took command with a three-run third. Schwarber scored from first on Castellanos’s double to left-center field in the third. Marsh followed with his triple and scored on Realmuto’s sacrifice fly.