ALLENTOWN, Pa.- The Phillies and Yankees taxi squads met on the diamond for a second straight day on Sunday. The Phillies hosting the Yankees in this one at Coca-Cola Park.
The Phillies taxi squad is wrapping up their final games of the extended Spring Training period.
The Yankees and Phillies combing for seven runs in this one, the Phillies coming out on top 4-3. Austin Listi finished the game with two RBIs, Francisco Morales had eight strikeouts in relief.
The IronPigs begin their season on May 4th.
Video Courtesy: Service Electric