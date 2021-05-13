PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies are set to increase capacity limits at Citizens Bank Park in the coming weeks. The team announced on Thursday two upcoming bumps in crowd sizes as the club returns to full capacity at the stadium.
The Phillies are set to increase the capacity limit from 11,000 to 16,000 on May 21. The team is scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox on May 21, the first game with the new limit.
That increase is set to be followed by a return to 100% capacity starting on June 12.