PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies are set to retire Roy Halladay's number on August 8 during the team's Phillies Wall of Fame weekend. The team is set to host fellow NL East squad the New York Mets at 1:05 p.m. that afternoon.
The ceremony was originally scheduled for May 29, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony is set to start at 12:45 p.m. It will include the unveiling of his number in Ashburn Alley as well as a six-foot tall statue of his no. 34 at the Third Base Plaza.
Among those to be in attendance are Carlos Ruiz as well as Steve Carlton and Raul Ibanez.