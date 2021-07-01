Today

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and t-storms, especially the first half of the night. Strongest storms south and east of the Lehigh Valley.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and t-storms, especially the first half of the night. Strongest storms south and east of the Lehigh Valley.

Tomorrow

Clouds mixing with some sun and turning less humid; a few shower or a thunderstorm possible, but more dry than wet.