READING, Pa. - Bryson Stott, the Philadelphia Phillies number two prospect, has been named to the National League team in the upcoming Futures Game. The Futures game features some of the best prospects around the league during All-Star week.
Stott, a shortstop, has been swinging a hot bat since getting called up to Double-A Reading in the beginning of June.
in 24 games with the Fightins, Stott has hit four home runs with 12 RBIs and holds a .278 average. While playing the field, he has 27 putouts with 49 assists in 78 chances.
Stott joins plenty of other National League East talent taking the field in Colorado. The All-Star Futures Game will be held on Sunday, July 11th.