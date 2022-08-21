READING, Pa. - For the second consecutive game, the Fightin Phils received a stellar pitching performance from a top prospect as Andrew Painter threw six shutout innings in a 8-0 win over Portland on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Painter, the 13th overall selection in the 2021 MLB draft, was impressive in his Double-A debut as he allowed only three singles and struck out eight batters.
Jhailyn Ortiz slugged a grand slam and Aldrem Corrdor and McCarthy Tatum contributed solo home runs for Reading (52-62). The hosts won 4-of-6 from the Sea Dogs in the series.
The Fightin Phils will begin a six-game home series against Binghamton on Tuesday.