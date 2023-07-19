PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies are recommending prized pitching prospect Andrew Painter undergo Tommy John surgery.
The procedure, nicknamed after it was first performed on baseball pitcher Tommy John in 1974, is formally known as right elbow UCL reconstruction with ulnar nerve transposition surgery.
Painter has a consultation scheduled for Monday in California.
The Phillies top prospect first suffered the injury in the spring training, and the team attempted a conservative treatment plan.
However, given a recent setback and that Painter is still experiencing discomfort, surgery is now the ultimate recommendation, the team said Wednesday.
Painter was the Phillies' first-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft. MLB.com rated Painter as the Phillies top prospect and #6 prospect in baseball prior to the 2023 season. Across three levels in the minors in 2022, Painter posted a 1.56 ERA with 155 strikeouts in 103.2 innings.