Phillies trade for Morin from Twins

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever Mike Morin from the Minnesota Twins for cash considerations, the team announced on Saturday morning. Morin was designated for assignment by the Twins just days before the deal.

In order to make room for Morin on the 40-man roster, the Phillies moved pitcher Seranthony Dominguez to the 60-day injured list. According to reports, Morin will join the club in Pittsburgh for Saturday night's game against the Pirates.

In his career, the 28-year old is 10-8 with a 4.48 ERA. This year he appeared in 23 games and pitched 22 and 2/3 innings with a 3.18 ERA and a 0.971 WHIP.