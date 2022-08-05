READING, Pa. It has been a see-saw series so far for the Fightin Phils. First-place Hartford leads the set, 2-1, following a 10-6 victory on Thursday.
Reading, just trying to establish some consistency here down the back stretch. The club is 2-8 in their last ten games, entering play tonight in fifth place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.
The MLB trade deadline saw the Phillies ship highly-touted catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe off to the Angels in the Brandon Marsh. O'Hoppe had been one of the key cogs in the Fightin Phils lineup all season. While it is a big loss, it's the nature of the game as O'Hoppe becomes LA's new top prospect.
"At the end of the day, I think the trade is great thing for him," said Reading hitting coach Tyler Henson. "I think it's a great thing for our organization. I think both teams got a piece that's gonna help them down the road. O'Hoppe's gonna go do his thing in Anaheim. Hopefully, he has a very long and successful career with them."