CLEARWATER, Fl. - The Philadelphia Phillies have made a move on Tuesday afternoon. Outfielder, Adam Haseley has been traded to the Chicago White Sox.
Haseley, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft, was traded for right handed pitcher, McKinley Moore.
The now former Phillies outfielder appeared in 116 games at the MLB level, hitting .264 over that span. The pitching prospect in return, Moore, finished last season at the High-A level. Moore held a 4.20 ERA in 37 relief appearances.
This trade opens up a spot on the Phillies 40-man roster.