PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies made their second trade of the day on Friday night when they announced a deal with the Boston Red Sox that saw the teams trade two pitchers each and also send cash considerations to the Phillies.
The Phillies acquired relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembre from the AL East squad. Philly sent Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold to Boston.
Both trades on Friday were made in an effort to help bolster the bullpen, which had the worst ERA in the MLB heading into Friday, 8.07.
Workman had 16 saves for the Red Sox a year ago and may fit into same role with the Phillies. Hembree had a 3.86 ERA in 45 games in 2019 for Boston.