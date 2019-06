PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies traded pitcher Tom Eshelman to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday afternoon, the club announced. In exchange for the right-handed pitcher, the Orioles sent international signing money to the Phillies.

Eshelman won the Paul Owens Award in 2017, but struggled in 2018 and spent time in extended spring training. So far this season he returned to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs he had a 2.77 ERA.