READING, Pa. - The Phillies Winter Tour is underway, as an entirely virtual event. Each day it takes place features interviews with former Baseballtown Greats.
The event can be found on the Reading Fightin Phils social media channels.
Over the coming weeks an online auction will be held, with all proceeds benefiting Baseballtown Charities. The Phillies and Fightins not letting the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on their annual event.
Larry Bowa and Charlie Manuel are set to speak in the coming weeks.