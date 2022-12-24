Today

Intervals of clouds and sun, windy, and very cold. Wind chills below zero all throughout the day. A stray flurry can't entirely be ruled out.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, brisk, and very cold for Santa Christmas Eve. Wind chills in the single digits to slightly below zero.

Tomorrow

One of the colder Christmas days in a while, with partly sunny skies, brisk breezes, and highs only in the low 20s. A Top 5 coldest Christmas for some. It will at least be slightly less harsh compared to Saturday.