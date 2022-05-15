Today

Areas of fog and clouds early giving way to partly sunny skies; a late day shower or thunderstorm, but mainly dry. Warm and continued rather humid.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with an evening t-storm possible. There might be some breaks in the clouds for the total lunar eclipse around midnight.

Tomorrow

Clouds, some sun, warm and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms, especially the second half of the day. Severe weather possible.