BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Phillies Winter Caravan has pulled into the Lehigh Valley, taking over ArtsQuest at Steelstacks on Thursday night. The event raising money for IronPigs Charities.
The guests this year for the caravan include: Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Dalton Guthrie. Two of three having made stops here in the Lehigh Valley on their way to Philadelphia.
Early-on in the event, Dan Moscaritolo caught up with the Phillies outfielder, Guthrie. A former IronPigs as well who earned his first MLB call-up last September.
Guthrie was an MiLB All-Star during his time in the Lehigh Valley, hitting over .300 on the season.