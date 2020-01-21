READING, Pa. - The 2020 Phillies Winter Caravan is making its way through the area this week and stopped in Baseballtown on Tuesday night. This year's event features notable speakers, Joe Girardi, Vince Velsaquez, and Roman Quinn.
Additionally, the Phillie Phanatic was in attendance as well.
Girardi spoke about his excitement to be back on the field after being in a broadcasting role after he left the New York Yankees, while Velasquez and Quinn commented on what they need to prove as well as the opportunities that are ahead in the 2020 season.
The Caravan is set to come to the Lehigh Valley later this week.