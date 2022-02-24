CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The annual Phillie Winter Caravan made its way to the Lehigh Valley, as their Triple-A club hosted the event.
The event was held at the homewood suites in Center Valley this year. No current players in attendance due to the current MLB lockout, but some old faces showed up.
Mickey Morandini, Milt Thompson and Tommy Greene were the former Phillies in attendance, and broadcaster Scott Franzke made his way up for the event. Also, the 'best mascot in sports' showed up and showed out.
The alums happy to be apart of the event, and get a chance to interact with the fans. A fun night for all, a taste of Spring in the middle of Winter.