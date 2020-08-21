PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees traded relief pitchers on Friday, one day after the Phillies' bullpen gave up a 7-2 lead to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Phillies traded Addison Russ to the Yankees in exchange for right-hander David Hale.
Hale, 32, has been on four teams in seven big-league seasons. This year he has allowed two runs in six innings and struck out seven batters.
So far in 2020 the Phillies have the worst bullpen in the league, allowing 62 runs in 64 2/3 innings.
To make room for Hale on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated pitcher Austin Davis for assignment.