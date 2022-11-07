There were 131 MLB players who automatically became free agents when the World Series ended and many more will be added to that list when players and teams decide whether to exercise contractual options and opt-out clauses.
You can add Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin to the list as he announced that he will decline his half of a $15 million mutual option for the upcoming season.
Eflin pitched the 2022 season on a $5.7 million, one-year contract that he signed earlier this year in his final year of arbitration. He will become a free agent for the first time in his career.