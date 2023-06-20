PORTLAND, Me. - Reading opens up its road trip in Portland with a, 7-2 win over the Sea Dogs. Tyler Phillips shutting down the Sea Dogs bats through six innings in the win.
Phillips allowed just five hits and one run while striking out four through six innings of work. The win is just the second of the season for Phillips who currently holds a, 2-4 record.
Offensively, the Fightin Phils would grab an early lead when Johan Rojas grounded into a fielder's choice allowing one run to score. Top of the fourth, three more runs coming home for the Fightins, Oliver Dunn launching his eighth home run of the season, a three-run shot.
The Fightins would score three more runs over the next two innings to grab a, 7-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
The Sea Dogs would manage to score just one run apiece in the sixth and seventh innings to avoid the shutout.