ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bash at the Beach day two, heading back outdoors after a rain filled day one. Phillipsburg and Saucon Valley two of the teams staying in the winners bracket.
Phillipsburg taking on Exeter in evening action at Cedar Beach. The Stateliners knocking the Eagles into the consolation bracket with a 48-37 win. Matt Scerbo leading the way for the Stateliners with 15 points.
Other action on the courts, Saucon Valley and Oley Valley going head-to-head. The Panthers hanging on for a four point win, 50-46.
The Panthers and Lynx going back and forth all night on the court, Ben DeBalko with 17 points to lead the way for all scorers. He made five three pointers for the Lynx in the loss.
Flip side, Jacob Albont and Cyade Joseph-Davis each putting up 14 points for the Panthers in the win.