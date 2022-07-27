Today

A mix of clouds and hazy sunshine with a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm; hot and humid and our best shot at 90° high temps in the forecast.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a spotty evening shower or thunderstorm.

Tomorrow

Clouds and a little hazy sunshine; not as hot but still humid with our best chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Still not a washout, and not everyone is guaranteed to get wet.