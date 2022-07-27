BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania Legion state final taking to the diamond in Boyertown on Wednesday night. Phillipsburg exacting their revenge from a night ago with a 1-0 win for the title.
in the top of the second, Zach Tiracorda brings in the games lone run with a single to the left field. Tiracorda would go on to win tournament MVP when everything was final.
The Bears would get a shot in the bottom of the fourth, but failed to bring the runner home.
Phillipsburg heads to the Mid-Atlantic regionals.