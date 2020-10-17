Phillipsburg and Coatesville emerged victorious from their football games on Saturday night.
Phillipsburg defeated Hillsborough 34-20 while Coatesville beat Downingtown West 22-14.
NJZ007>010-PAZ060>062-101-103-105-181200- /O.CON.KPHI.FR.Y.0011.201018T0500Z-201018T1200Z/ Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Western Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 617 PM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Northampton, Lehigh, Berks, Upper Bucks and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$
